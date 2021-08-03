Family provide update on Oliver Maw as fundraising efforts continue after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma
The family of six-year-old triplet Oliver Maw are continuing their efforts to raise £230,000 for a potentially life-saving vaccine after he was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma.
Oliver was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer in February this year and has been undergoing treatment at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) ever since.
This meant that the six-year-old had to be separated from his identical brothers Owen and Oscar while he underwent chemotherapy ahead of an operation to remove the tumour in his stomach.
Given that the cancer has a high risk of relapsing, Oliver’s family are hoping to raise £230,000 to pay for a vaccine which is designed to reduce the chances of cancer returning – but is only available abroad.
Oliver’s aunt, Joanne Maw, has provided an update on the youngsters condition – with the family hoping to make some memories over the summer.
She said: “So far so good for Oliver’s treatment, it is going well at the moment and he is out of hospital ahead of his operation at the end of September to have the tumour removed.
"At the moment, we’re all just having some family time and making more memories as we're all worried for him when he has to go back in hospital.
"Oliver’s hair is starting to grow back and he is just so happy at the moment, all of the boys are happy and they are back fighting each other like normal brothers do.”
An online fundraiser for Oliver has so far raised over £37,000, with may across Wearside helping to raise money for the six-year-old.
Sunderland East End ABC raised over £6,500 with a sponsored 5K event and Oliver’s school, Diamond Hall Infant Academy, held a ‘superhero day’ for the pupils.
Joanne added: “The fundraising has been going well, it is starting to mount up now which is good.
"The boxing club managed to raise over £6,500 in the event which is incredible, I took the three boys down and they were presented with a big check.
"They all had their own boxing club t-shirts made and Oliver’s with personalised with his name, they all were so pleased.”