Sunderland school raises over £1,200 by holding a ‘superhero day’ for six-year-old pupil battling stage four neuroblastoma
Diamond Hall Infant Academy held a “superhero day” in honour of six-year-old triplet Oliver Maws who is battling stage four neuroblastoma.
Pupils at the school in Pallion transformed into superheroes on Wednesday, July 7 in honour of their ‘superhero’ classmate Oliver Maws, who was diagnosed in February with stage four neuroblastoma – a rare form of childhood cancer.
Oliver is currently off school while he receives treatment however his identical brothers Owen and Oscar took part in the day, making their own masks, capes and even coming up with their own superpower.
The whole school took part in a collaborative three-mile walk, with each class walking an allotted distance around the school yard, something that deputy headteacher Laura Park said went well.
She commented: “It was a really lovely day, all the children loved taking part in making the masks and they also enjoyed the walk and dancing throughout the entire day.
"They were all really excited as soon as they got to school as we had a balloon arch in place for them.
"It was just nice for us to be able to feel like we can do something in a small way to help Oliver and his family despite him not being in school at the moment.”
Oliver’s family are trying to raise £230,000 for a vaccine which is designed to reduce the chances of cancer returning – but is only available abroad.
The school set up an online fundraiser to coincide with the day and have managed to raise over £1,200 so far.
Laura added: “I honestly can’t thank all the pupils, staff, parents and carers enough for their efforts in making sure that the day was a success.
"It was a huge school community effort to ensure that we have been able to support Oliver.”
Oliver’s aunt, Joanne Maw, is leading the fundraising efforts on behalf of the family – with a staggering £24,000 already raised online in just a matter of weeks.
Sunderland East End Boxing Club held their own sponsored 5K event in honour of Oliver – with members of all ages and abilities raising thousands for the six-year-old’s cause.