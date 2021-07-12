'Bring on the World Cup next year!' - Sunderland shares pride in England team after Euro final defeat

The match – held at Wembley on Sunday, July 11 – marked the first time England men’s senior team appeared in the final of a major tournament since the World Cup in 1966.

Supporters have praised the squad’s outstanding performance in the tournament and the efforts of Sunderland-born goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who had the most clean sheets of the competition.

Here are some of your messages from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Debra Skinner: “You did us all proud lads, keep your heads held high. Gareth Southgate … amazing manager.”

Northern Spire Photography: “Very proud, he was outstanding last night, they are all heroes in my eyes.”

Joel Thompson: “Pickford did everything he could. Henderson came on and stopped us from getting beat in the 90 mins.

On the whole they all played their part. Yes the football wasn't always the best to watch. But they got there. Bring on the World Cup next year!"

The Sunderland Echo front page on Monday, July 12.

Yvonne Ranson: “Proud of how they played, how they stand for things that are decent and correct. There is much to be very proud of with this England team.

"Well done to them all! Bring on the World Cup 2022.”

Peter Eastick: “We played the best team in the tournament, they haven’t been beat in 35 games and we took them to penalties. Well done the whole team.”

Mhmod Abdu: “Proud of them and the whole team. Bloody heroes. Penalties are a lottery. A World Cup semi and then a Euro final. We are getting closer!”

Albi Ucak: “Jordan Pickford, player of the tournament.”

Nathan Thubron: “Well played Jordan Pickford (speedy) as we all use to nickname him in school, I have never faulted the lad, got some decent childhood memories with him.

"But well done fella you've made our city proud.”

Maureen Champ: “Yes we are very proud of our boys it’s always heartbreaking when you lose on penalties, they didn’t let us or the country down.

"So hold your heads high lads, you played your hearts out, these youngsters will develop, can’t wait. Let’s see them do well in the World Cup.”

