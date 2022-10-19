Dad of schoolboy Oliver Graham thanks fans for support during 13th minute applause at Sunderland AFC game

Ahead of Sunderland AFC game against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (October 15) Oliver’s dad Adam Graham asked both Sunderland and Wigan fans to join him in a minutes applause for his son.

Oliver Graham with his dad Adam Graham.

Adam, who used to attend matches with his son, returned to the stadium for the first time on Saturday since Oliver’s death.

He said: “It was really emotional. I was apprehensive at first but my breath was taken away at everyone standing up including all of the Wigan fans.

"A friend of mine contacted me after the match saying that there was chants of “Oliver we love you” which I didn’t hear from where I was sitting but I watched a video back and it was incredible – I’m so overwhelmed by all the support.”

Oliver Graham sadly died while on holiday in Turkey.

Adam attended the match with his partner Rachaelle, who sat in Oliver’s set, along with other family members.

He added: “The club have been great, they kindly upgraded Oliver’s ticket to an adult seat and still in his name so that’s where his step-mother sat – they were really close.

"It was really hard going back to the stadium because going to the matches was something me and Oliver always did. We even went to Wembley together, I’m not sure I could ever go back there, it’s been such an emotional time.

"I’d just like to say a big thank you to everyone involved and to all the fans who shared their support.”