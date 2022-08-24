Inquest opens into tragic death of Sunderland schoolboy Oliver Graham on family holiday to Turkey
An inquest has been opened into the tragic death of a Sunderland schoolboy on holiday in Turkey.
Thirteen-year-old Oliver Matthew Graham, of Ryhope, passed away during a trip with family last month.
Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter opened an inquest into his death in the coroner’s court at City Hall this morning, Wednesday, August 24.
Coroner’s officer Vicky Ross confirmed that Oliver had died on Sunday, August 14, and formal identification had taken place on Monday, August 22.
Mr Winter said an investigation into the circumstances of Oliver’s death by the Turkish authorities was ongoing and the results of a post-mortem examination were still awaited.
He was satisfied an inquest was likely to be required: "I have reasonable cause to speculate that Oliver’s may have been an unnatural death,” he said.
"Having opened the inquest and been satisfied with identification, I am going to adjourn for a further review hearing on the eighth of February next year at 11am.”