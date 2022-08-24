News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Inquest opens into tragic death of Sunderland schoolboy Oliver Graham on family holiday to Turkey

An inquest has been opened into the tragic death of a Sunderland schoolboy on holiday in Turkey.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 5:15 pm

Thirteen-year-old Oliver Matthew Graham, of Ryhope, passed away during a trip with family last month.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter opened an inquest into his death in the coroner’s court at City Hall this morning, Wednesday, August 24.

Coroner’s officer Vicky Ross confirmed that Oliver had died on Sunday, August 14, and formal identification had taken place on Monday, August 22.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter

Mr Winter said an investigation into the circumstances of Oliver’s death by the Turkish authorities was ongoing and the results of a post-mortem examination were still awaited.

He was satisfied an inquest was likely to be required: "I have reasonable cause to speculate that Oliver’s may have been an unnatural death,” he said.

"Having opened the inquest and been satisfied with identification, I am going to adjourn for a further review hearing on the eighth of February next year at 11am.”

Sunderland City Hall.
Senior Coroner Derek opened the inquest