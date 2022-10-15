What was happening on the pitch was momentarily put to one side as fans on all sides of the ground, including those from Wigan Athletic, gave a resounding round of applause in Oliver’s memory.

A photograph of Oliver with the letters RIP was also projected onto the digital screens at both ends of the ground.

Oliver, who was from Ryhope, was just 13-years-old and an inquest has opened into his death.

There was a minute's applause at the Stadium of Light for Oliver Graham who tragically died at the age of 13 when on holiday in Turkey. Oliver's photograph was displayed on the screens at both ends of the stadium.

He was a keen Sunderland fan and used to attend matches with his dad Adam Graham.

Before the match, Adam had asked both Sunderland and Wigan fans to join him in a minutes applause for his son.

Ahead of the game, sharing a photo of himself and Oliver from the hit Netflix docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die, Adam said: “This is me and my perfect Oliver on Sunderland Til I Die. Please if you can join me at the match on Saturday. There will be a minute of applause on the 13th minute. #olivergrahamforever13"