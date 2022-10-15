Watch the emotional moment Stadium of Light crowd gives rousing round of applause in memory of Sunderland schoolboy Oliver Graham
There were emotional scenes at the Stadium of Light this afternoon as a near 40,000 strong crowd stood in the 13th minute in unison to applaud schoolboy Oliver Graham, who tragically passed away during the summer holidays during a family trip to Turkey.
What was happening on the pitch was momentarily put to one side as fans on all sides of the ground, including those from Wigan Athletic, gave a resounding round of applause in Oliver’s memory.
A photograph of Oliver with the letters RIP was also projected onto the digital screens at both ends of the ground.
Oliver, who was from Ryhope, was just 13-years-old and an inquest has opened into his death.
He was a keen Sunderland fan and used to attend matches with his dad Adam Graham.
Before the match, Adam had asked both Sunderland and Wigan fans to join him in a minutes applause for his son.
Ahead of the game, sharing a photo of himself and Oliver from the hit Netflix docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die, Adam said: “This is me and my perfect Oliver on Sunderland Til I Die. Please if you can join me at the match on Saturday. There will be a minute of applause on the 13th minute. #olivergrahamforever13"