Football fans are now set to honour his memory during a minute’s applause at Sunderland’s game against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (October 15). The match will kick off at 3pm and fans have been asked to join in the applause during the 13th minute of the game. Both sets of fans have backed the appeal online to help raise awareness of the planned tribute.

Dad Adam Graham has asked people to join him in the applause. Sharing a photo of himself and Oliver from hit Netflix docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die, Adam said: “This is me and my perfect Oliver on Sunderland Til I Die. Please if you can join me at the match on Saturday. There will be a minute of applause on the 13th minute. #olivergrahamforever13"

Fans are set to hold a minute's applause in memory of Oliver Graham, pictured with his dad at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter opened an inquest into Oliver’s death in the coroner’s court at City Hall on Wednesday, August 24. Coroner’s officer Vicky Ross confirmed that Oliver had died on Sunday, August 14, and formal identification had taken place on Monday, August 22.