Charity hoping to raise over £2,000 with return of Seaham's Boxing Day dip

After being curtailed last year due to Covid, the popular annual event is set to make a triumphant return to Seaham Marina.

The event, which has been running for 10 years, costs participants £10 to enter with all proceeds being invested in local community projects.

Round Table chairman and one of the event organisers, Alex Chandy, 22, said: “It’s a real community event with all the money raised going back into the community. Previously the proceeds have been used to support local initiatives such as Peterlee Town Council’s Santa’s Wish Project which provides gifts for underprivileged children at Christmas.

"People can also raise sponsorship for the East Durham Round Table or other charities such as local hospices. People can swim in fancy dress and every year we seen a range of costumes including super-heroes, the teletubbies and even people dressed in full army uniform.”

The event is set to get going at 10am with swimmers taking to the North Sea at 11am. To keep participants warm both before and after their dip will be a live DJ set from Alex’s brother, Joseph Chandy, as well as hot food and drinks served by cafes at the marina. Swimmers will enter the waves to the backdrop of Queen’s We are the Champions.

The 2019 dip saw more than 200 participants with around 150 supporters on the beach. Alex hopes the return of this year’s event will at least match this number.

Swimmers getting ready to take the plunge at the last Seaham Boxing Day dip.

He also feels it’s the ideal way burn off any of the over indulgence from Christmas Day and to see in the new year in a “refreshing” style.

Alex said: “It’s a big community event which family and friends look forward each year. I would say to anyone interested just to get up and do it. It’s a real adrenaline rush and a fun event which both raises money for charity and brings the community together after the isolation of Covid.”

People who would like to take part need to register in advance via the group’s Facebook page link.

Some of the fancy dress costumes worn by swimmers at the last Boxing Day dip.

Anyone who would like to get involved as a volunteer with the East Durham Round Table can register their interest via the their Facebook page.

