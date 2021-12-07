Charity hoping to raise over £2,000 with return of Seaham's Boxing Day dip
East Durham Round Table are hoping to raise more than £2,000 for charity with the return of Seaham’s Boxing Day dip.
After being curtailed last year due to Covid, the popular annual event is set to make a triumphant return to Seaham Marina.
The event, which has been running for 10 years, costs participants £10 to enter with all proceeds being invested in local community projects.
Round Table chairman and one of the event organisers, Alex Chandy, 22, said: “It’s a real community event with all the money raised going back into the community. Previously the proceeds have been used to support local initiatives such as Peterlee Town Council’s Santa’s Wish Project which provides gifts for underprivileged children at Christmas.
"People can also raise sponsorship for the East Durham Round Table or other charities such as local hospices. People can swim in fancy dress and every year we seen a range of costumes including super-heroes, the teletubbies and even people dressed in full army uniform.”
Read More
The event is set to get going at 10am with swimmers taking to the North Sea at 11am. To keep participants warm both before and after their dip will be a live DJ set from Alex’s brother, Joseph Chandy, as well as hot food and drinks served by cafes at the marina. Swimmers will enter the waves to the backdrop of Queen’s We are the Champions.
The 2019 dip saw more than 200 participants with around 150 supporters on the beach. Alex hopes the return of this year’s event will at least match this number.
He also feels it’s the ideal way burn off any of the over indulgence from Christmas Day and to see in the new year in a “refreshing” style.
SEE ALSO: Christmas post box trail launches in Sunderland - here's how to get involved with £100 Gift Card for winner
Alex said: “It’s a big community event which family and friends look forward each year. I would say to anyone interested just to get up and do it. It’s a real adrenaline rush and a fun event which both raises money for charity and brings the community together after the isolation of Covid.”
People who would like to take part need to register in advance via the group’s Facebook page link.
Anyone who would like to get involved as a volunteer with the East Durham Round Table can register their interest via the their Facebook page.