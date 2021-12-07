Families looking to keep their youngsters amused in the weeks before Christmas are being encouraged to take part in the mini-trail across the city.

Twelve post boxes have now appeared at locations around Sunderland, from the Museum & Winter Garden to Building Block Day Care Centre at Victoria Road in Washington to Hetton’s Little Peppercorn Tearooms.

The trail, which runs until January 3, will see post boxes installed in Hetton, Houghton-le-Spring and Shiney Row, along with at STACK Seaburn, Fulwell, Pallion, Southwick and Ryhope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Elves outside The Little Peppercorn Tea Room and one of the Post Box Trail boxes in Hetton le Hole with Mayor Dave Geddis, Michael & Carol McGlinchey (Peppercorn) and Cllr Kathleen Pearson.

And there’s also the opportunity to meet up with festive characters who will be making special appearances at post boxes during the run of the trail.

Families can download the free map here and are encouraged to snap photographs at the boxes, before sharing them on social media with the hashtag #SunderlandChristmasPostbox in the hope of winning a £100 gift card.

The Post Box trail, which is part of Sunderland City Council’s Welcome Back Fund project, is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and has been developed in partnership with the BID and partners across the city.

Cllr Claire Rowntree with Christmas characters outside Jacky Whites Market, Sunderland.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council said: “It was great to launch these activities on Small Business Saturday – a new opportunity for some festive fun while people are out and about spending time in their neighbourhood high streets across the city or in our city centre.”

Details of where and when the festive characters will be attending will be available at www.mysunderland.co.uk

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.