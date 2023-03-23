Chance for Sunderland fans to become mascot at Good Friday fixture against Hull City

The club’s official charity is giving one lucky fan this opportunity as part of an anti-poverty showcase fixture, when Hull City come to the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, April 7, kick-off at 5.30pm.

The match will be broadcast live, so the lucky winner will be seen on the telly.

During the match day the Foundation are raising vital funds to support their Small Change Big Difference campaign, to support families, who are increasingly feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs.

Players and mascots stride out of the Stadium of Light tunnel before Sunderland's recent victory over Reading.

Recent studies show that the North East has the highest rate of child poverty anywhere in the UK. In Sunderland nearly 40% of the city’s population live in relative poverty; one of the highest rates in Europe.

Coupled with surging food prices and other cost of living rises, further strain is put on families and the foundation says it wants to continue helping tackle those statistics.

One way supporters can help is by entering the prize draw to win the mascot place when Sunderland host the Tigers. You can enter the prize draw at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/foundation-of-light or www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/win-a-mascot-place.

The lucky winner will be chosen and notified after noon on Friday, March 31. Terms and conditions apply.

Sunderland fans can also be involved by taking part in Wear Red and White Day.

An SAFC spokesperson said: “We’re encouraging everyone to celebrate the work of the Foundation by flying the red and white flag at their workplace, school or wherever they are and making a donation to the foundation via www.justgiving.com/safc.

“Text FOLFIVE to 70085 to make a £5 donation or text FOLTEN to donate £10.”

Sunderland’s players are to wear red shorts rather than their traditional black when they take on Hull, as part of the poverty awareness mission, to signify "how a small change can make a big difference”.