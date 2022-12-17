News you can trust since 1873
Hull City 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Ozan Tufan and Ross Stewart goals and Elliot Embleton red card

Sunderland played out a dramatic 1-1 draw with Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

After a goalless first half, Hull striker Oscar Estupinan missed a penalty after he failed to hit the target with a low effort.

Sunderland were reduced to 10 men minutes later when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot, and subsequently stretchered off after injuring himself in the process.

The visitors then took the lead as substitute Ross Stewart came off the bench to score on his first appearance for over three months.

Ellis Simms
Yet Sunderland were pegged back when another substitute Ozan Tufan drew Hull level eight minutes from time.

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Hull City 1 (Tufan, 82) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 75)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth (Ballard, 14), Alese (Cirkin, 62), Evans, Neil, Amad (Ba, 85), Embleton, Clarke (Roberts, 62), Simms (Stewart, 62)
  • Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Ballard, Ba, Bennette, Roberts, Stewart
  • Hull XI: Ingram, Coyle (Sinik, 76), Greaves, McLoughlin, Christie, Woods, Seri, Slater, Longman, Smith (Tufan, 71), Estupinan
  • Subs: Lo-Tutala, Elder, Figueiredo, Ozan, Docherty, Sinik, Vale
Reaction from The MKM Stadium

FULL-TIME: HULL 1 SUNDERLAND 1

90+6’ Gooch heads away

Gooch heads the ball away as Slater was ready to head home at the far post.

Sunderland are hanging on.

90+4’ Close

Hull go close again after a low cross across the box from the right.

No one was there to convert.

EIGHT MINUTES ADDED TIME

85’ Ba on for Amad

Another Sunderland change.

82’ Goal Hull (Tufan)

Tufan converts after Woods’ cross from the right.

Hull are level.

79’ Important headers from O’Nien

Two important headers from O’Nien to clear a couple of Hull crosses.

This could be a long ten minutes as Sunderland try to hold on.

75’ GOOOOOAAAALLLLL STEWART!!!

Out of nothing!

Ballard won the ball back in his own half and gave it to Roberts who clipped the ball forward to Stewart.

That sent the striker through on goal and he calmly knocked the ball past Ingram.

0-1!

72’ Over from Estupinan

Another chance for Estupinan who heads over from another Slater cross.

