After a goalless first half, Hull striker Oscar Estupinan missed a penalty after he failed to hit the target with a low effort.

Sunderland were reduced to 10 men minutes later when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot, and subsequently stretchered off after injuring himself in the process.

The visitors then took the lead as substitute Ross Stewart came off the bench to score on his first appearance for over three months.

Ellis Simms

Yet Sunderland were pegged back when another substitute Ozan Tufan drew Hull level eight minutes from time.