Hull City 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Ozan Tufan and Ross Stewart goals and Elliot Embleton red card
Sunderland played out a dramatic 1-1 draw with Hull City at the MKM Stadium.
After a goalless first half, Hull striker Oscar Estupinan missed a penalty after he failed to hit the target with a low effort.
Sunderland were reduced to 10 men minutes later when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot, and subsequently stretchered off after injuring himself in the process.
The visitors then took the lead as substitute Ross Stewart came off the bench to score on his first appearance for over three months.
Yet Sunderland were pegged back when another substitute Ozan Tufan drew Hull level eight minutes from time.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Hull City 1 (Tufan, 82) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 75)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth (Ballard, 14), Alese (Cirkin, 62), Evans, Neil, Amad (Ba, 85), Embleton, Clarke (Roberts, 62), Simms (Stewart, 62)
- Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Ballard, Ba, Bennette, Roberts, Stewart
- Hull XI: Ingram, Coyle (Sinik, 76), Greaves, McLoughlin, Christie, Woods, Seri, Slater, Longman, Smith (Tufan, 71), Estupinan
- Subs: Lo-Tutala, Elder, Figueiredo, Ozan, Docherty, Sinik, Vale
Gooch heads the ball away as Slater was ready to head home at the far post.
Sunderland are hanging on.
Hull go close again after a low cross across the box from the right.
No one was there to convert.
Two important headers from O’Nien to clear a couple of Hull crosses.
This could be a long ten minutes as Sunderland try to hold on.
Out of nothing!
Ballard won the ball back in his own half and gave it to Roberts who clipped the ball forward to Stewart.
That sent the striker through on goal and he calmly knocked the ball past Ingram.
0-1!