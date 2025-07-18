TV celebrity chef John Torode has cancelled his appearance at this year's (2025) Seaham Food Festival amidst claims he used a racist term whilst working for the BBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The allegation he had used an "an extremely offensive racist term" came to light as part of an investigation into the conduct of his MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace who was accused of using inappropriate sexual language.

John Torode has cancelled his appearance at Seaham Food Festival.

On Monday (July 14) the popular celebrity chef was sacked from his position as MasterChef presenter after the BBC said the allegation has been upheld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian born chef, 59, was due to headline at this year’s Seaham Food Festival which is due to take place on the weekend of August 2 and 3.

Durham County Council have today (July 18) confirmed Mr Torode will no longer be appearing at the popular event.

John Torode was due to headline at this year’s Seaham Food Festival. | Durham County Council.

A spokesperson said: “We appreciate this has been a difficult time for John and, as a result, he has decided to take some time out. He will, therefore, not be appearing at this year's Seaham Food Festival.”

After learning of his sacking Mr Torode posted a lengthy statement on Instagram which said: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC, I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The inquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that.”

The BBC confirmed John Torode “denies the allegation”, but the spokesperson added: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed."

On Monday (July 14), more than 40 allegations against Gregg Wallace were also upheld