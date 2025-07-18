Celebrity chef John Torode cancels Seaham Food Festival appearance amidst racial slur claims
The allegation he had used an "an extremely offensive racist term" came to light as part of an investigation into the conduct of his MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace who was accused of using inappropriate sexual language.
On Monday (July 14) the popular celebrity chef was sacked from his position as MasterChef presenter after the BBC said the allegation has been upheld.
The Australian born chef, 59, was due to headline at this year’s Seaham Food Festival which is due to take place on the weekend of August 2 and 3.
Durham County Council have today (July 18) confirmed Mr Torode will no longer be appearing at the popular event.
A spokesperson said: “We appreciate this has been a difficult time for John and, as a result, he has decided to take some time out. He will, therefore, not be appearing at this year's Seaham Food Festival.”
After learning of his sacking Mr Torode posted a lengthy statement on Instagram which said: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC, I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of.
“The inquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.
“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that.”
The BBC confirmed John Torode “denies the allegation”, but the spokesperson added: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed."
On Monday (July 14), more than 40 allegations against Gregg Wallace were also upheld
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.