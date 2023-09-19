Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fred Hill, 1885-1955, was head at Biddick School, later known as Washington Old School.

He also started his community’s first local newspaper, helped establish Washington’s first ever swimming pool and was a local historian.

He has now been recognised with the blue plaque at the former school, which has been redeveloped into specialist apartments for vulnerable people by Sunderland City Council.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, left with Graham Scanlon, assistant director of Housing and Communities at Sunderland City Council. Picture by Elliot Nichol.

He also promoted links between Washington and the USA based on the Old Hall being the ancestral home of the first US president, George Washington.

By the 1930s, the hall was dilapidated and would have been demolished but for Fred, who convinced people on both sides of the Atlantic of its historical importance, forming a committee that successfully managed to raise funds and support to save the building.

The school was built in 1893. The school closed in 1993, then the building temporarily housed the Washington Church of Christ before being abandoned.

From 1926 until retiring in 1948, Fred was headmaster at the school which had stood empty for 20 years. The nearby new bungalows are homes for older and physically disabled people in Washington.

The new blue plaque honouring Fred Hill. Picture by Elliot Nichol

The redeveloped old school contains 15 new specialist flats, providing homes for vulnerable adults in the medium to long term.

The scheme also includes overnight accommodation for support staff, office and meeting space and can also be adapted to house older and vulnerable residents on a more permanent basis.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, dynamic city cabinet member at Sunderland City Council, said: “Fred is someone who played a significant part in the history of Washington and honouring his contribution to the area is something I am delighted we have been able to do.

“Just as the Old Hall had stood empty for many years when Fred stepped in to help save the building, the Old School has been vacant for 20 years and will be given a new lease of life by the council, which is delivering new homes to meet residents’ needs.