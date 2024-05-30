Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anger and sadness but no real explanation

M&S haven't even answered our question about the future of the clock.

What will you miss most about the city centre's Marks and Spencer? For me it's the transparency and the respect for customers.

Only kidding, it's really the flapjacks. They haven't done well with that other stuff.

Why did it go? Answers are available on social media, albeit based on assumption, guesses, hearsay and outright falsehood.

Despite what some say, it wasn’t to do with parking. The chain is closing 110 stores this year including, for example, a branch in Hexham, where free parking was available.

Is it simply losing money? Annual profits have risen 58% to £716million and it's investing another £30million in its London stores.

The Echo asked M&S if their Sunderland shop had been losing or making money. They never answered.

M&S haven't been keen to answer awkward, yet pertinent questions, taking months to officially announce the closing date.

They haven't even answered our question about the future of the much-loved clock.

No official reason has ever been given; just constant reiteration of their move to Washington; where they already had a shop.

In the absence of verifiable information, people will fill the gaps themselves. It's how most religions start.

Other questions remain. What’s happening to the building, which the council (ie. the people of Sunderland) owns? Are M&S paying for the lease they still hold? What condition it in? Why can't they open a food shop elsewhere in SR1?

The council has received considerable flak amid this sorry tale, much of it outlandish. Nevertheless, they were "in conversation" with M&S for five years. What about?

Outgoing Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott had "written to M&S to ask to meet to discuss this". We emailed her on March 4 to ask what became of this. We still await a reply.

And do M&S really think their loyal High Street customers will simply descend upon Washington?

It's not bad if you drive; an hour and 10-minute, bag-laden, return bus voyage if you don't. Nor is the new place particularly accessible by foot once you arrive at the Galleries station. Good luck with that, old 'uns.