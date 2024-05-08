'Strong case' for keeping M&S in Sunderland says retail expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The writing is on the wall for M&S customers in Sunderland city centre.

Marks and Spencer is yet to respond to a retail expert's comments that it is "viable" to keep its shop open in Sunderland city centre.

After being asked multiple times by the Echo for a closing date, M&S finally confirmed last week that its High Street West store would shut on Saturday, May 25.

The shop closes after decades of trading with generations of Wearsiders. The company hopes that loyal city centre customers will spend at a new outlet at The Galleries in Washington.

There are now fears in Sunderland that M&S could leave the city centre with another large, empty building.

The soon-to-be abandoned premises are owned by Sunderland City Council. However, M&S hold the lease until March 2027 and remain wholly responsible for the building until then. No plans for the building have yet been revealed.

In January the Echo asked Marks and Spencer directly if their High Street West outlet had been making a profit or a loss. The company is yet to answer.

Graham Soult, an expert on North East retail, has tweeted: "Given M&S trends (new stores, many out of town), the closure of Sunderland's branch is not a surprise.

"But I still refuse to believe that even a food-only store in the city centre wouldn't be viable. Loyal older customers aren't going to travel to a retail park in Washington.

"The important thing is to not let it distract from all the positive stuff that is happening in Sunderland.

"I'm not aware of M&S ever cancelling a closure after 'consultation', but if Sunderland kicks up enough of a stink you never know! There is a strong case to make."

The Echo has asked Marks and Spencer to comment on Mr Soult's opinions, but the retailer is yet to respond.

However, in January M&S told the Echo that there were no plans to open one of its foodhalls in Sunderland's newly revamped railway station.

There is uncertainty over the future of the soon-to-be-abandoned M&S building.

The High Street West and Galleries sites are almost eight miles apart.