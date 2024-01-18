Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland MP Julie Elliott has written to Marks and Spencer about the retailer's decision to close its shop on High Street West.

The store, which is in Ms Elliott's Sunderland Central constituency, looks likely to close in spring 2024 when the new 47,000 sq ft M&S next to the Galleries in Washington is expected to open.

The MP says she is particularly concerned for staff members and wants their bosses to think again about the plans.

She told the Echo: "It is very disappointing that M&S are proposing to close their Sunderland city centre store.

"I have written to M&S to ask to meet to discuss this.

"Above all, the welfare and employment of those who work at the Sunderland M&S should be at the front and centre of M&S's considerations, and I look forward to making that point when we meet.