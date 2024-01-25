Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The good people of Sunderland do not need to be reminded of their city centre's lost retail, which is now confined to memory.

Bang went Wilko, Debenham's, BHS and Clark's in recent years, along with some less stellar names. Before that went Joplings, Binns and Blacketts (if you're old enough).

All very regrettable. But at least we know why they went; shunted by bigger rivals, recessions and, of course, the internet.

These are global economic issues. Hence "real" retail - the high street - struggles worldwide. There are boarded-up shops in Oxford Street and everywhere else. At least we understand it.

However, the imminent departure of Sunderland's Marks & Spencer is a little different.

M&S have been specifically asked if the outlet was making money or not. The question was not answered, thereby queering the view that "if people went there it wouldn't be closing."

They preferred instead to trot out what was essentially an advert for their forthcoming super-duper outlet at the Galleries.

The AA routefinder says the Galleries is 7.4 miles from High Street West. Ideal for those who don't fancy the arduous 7.5-mile trip to the M&S at Dalton Park.

Good luck to the Galleries. But Sunderland city centre faces the prospect of another large empty building.

Asked what they would do with the premises, for which they are responsible until March 2027, M&S say they "will be working with the council to help ensure the site is brought back into use as soon as possible". Er... sorted.

The company's responses, as opposed to answers, to our questions managed to make the latest wallop to the city centre's retail sound like a treat.

In fairness, they did specifically answer one question; over the possibility of one of the smaller M&S Foodhall outlets opening somewhere in the city centre. We're not getting one.

M&S have apparently been discussing the future of the doomed branch for five years with Sunderland City Council, who own the building. But what they were talking about is not obvious.

Meanwhile a Sunderland shopper wrote about the closure to the company, who told of their regret "about the proposed closure of our Swindon store".