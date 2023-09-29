Clarks confirms permanent closure of Sunderland branch in The Bridges
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shoppers had hoped that the closure was temporary. However, the Echo asked the Somerset-based firm why its Sunderland branch had been singled out for closure, as well as what had happened to the shop’s staff. Clarks declined to answer.
The nearest Clarks outlets to Sunderland are now in South Shields and Murton’s Dalton Park.
A Clarks spokesperson would only say: “Clarks confirms its store at The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, has now closed.
“Customers can continue to shop from our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in Newcastle, Durham and at our outlet store in Murton.”
Clarks was founded in 1825 and at its peak had around 1,400 outlets in various countries. Other branches around the UK have closed in the last year, including in Dundee, Inverness, Hampshire, Surrey and Kent.