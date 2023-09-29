News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Clarks confirms permanent closure of Sunderland branch in The Bridges

Shoe shop chain Clarks has confirmed that its branch in The Bridges is closed for good, days after it shut its doors.
By Tony Gillan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shoppers had hoped that the closure was temporary. However, the Echo asked the Somerset-based firm why its Sunderland branch had been singled out for closure, as well as what had happened to the shop’s staff. Clarks declined to answer.

The nearest Clarks outlets to Sunderland are now in South Shields and Murton’s Dalton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Clarks spokesperson would only say: “Clarks confirms its store at The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, has now closed.

There is no longer a Clarks in The Bridges. Google/Sunderland Echo.There is no longer a Clarks in The Bridges. Google/Sunderland Echo.
There is no longer a Clarks in The Bridges. Google/Sunderland Echo.
Most Popular

“Customers can continue to shop from our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in Newcastle, Durham and at our outlet store in Murton.”

Read More
15 independent retailers in Sunderland city centre offering a great service

Clarks was founded in 1825 and at its peak had around 1,400 outlets in various countries. Other branches around the UK have closed in the last year, including in Dundee, Inverness, Hampshire, Surrey and Kent.

Related topics:SunderlandSouth ShieldsDalton ParkSomerset