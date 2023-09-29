Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers had hoped that the closure was temporary. However, the Echo asked the Somerset-based firm why its Sunderland branch had been singled out for closure, as well as what had happened to the shop’s staff. Clarks declined to answer.

The nearest Clarks outlets to Sunderland are now in South Shields and Murton’s Dalton Park.

A Clarks spokesperson would only say: “Clarks confirms its store at The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, has now closed.

There is no longer a Clarks in The Bridges. Google/Sunderland Echo.

“Customers can continue to shop from our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in Newcastle, Durham and at our outlet store in Murton.”