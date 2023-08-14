15 independent retailers in Sunderland city centre offering a great service

While Sunderland city centre has sadly lost some big high street names due to the national retail climate, it still houses a burgeoning wave of new independents, as well as Wearside institutions, who offer the kind of service you’ll struggle to find in the big shops.
From well-established city centre favourites to some new kids on the block, here’s some of the independent retailers, selling everything from natural wines to designer clothes, worth checking out if you’re planning to shop local more.
1. Port, St Thomas Street
Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shop to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Aphrodite, Vine Place
Aphrodite in Vine Place, has become an institution in Sunderland city centre and has been keeping men well dressed and heeled for more than 25 years. It attracts shoppers from around the area and beyond and is one of the longest-running independent fashion retailers in the city. Expect top brands such as Moncler, CP Company and Stone Island. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Reynolds, Derwent Street
Reynolds is possibly the city's longest-running retailer. It started life 150 years ago selling army and military surplus and work wear. The business has evolved over the decades and now includes clothing and equipment for all kinds of outdoor pursuits and mountain sports. Photo: national world
4. Fat Unicorn, Mackie's Corner
Fat Unicorn offers some of the best quality produce around, from cheese and charcuterie to wines and chocolates. As well as selling produce, you can order sandwiches, coffees and cakes to sit in and people watch at this stylish spot. Photo: national world