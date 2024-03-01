Please back Sunderland's film studios, Mr Hunt - you'll be helping yourself

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The economic benefits from Crown Works studios depend very much on Jeremy Hunt's budget.

This Wednesday's Budget is of uncommonly fulsome interest in Sunderland. Really.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usually it merits a bit of chatter in the pub for a day or two: Peter robbed to pay Paul, couple of electoral bribes, pub even worse off... Then we go back to talking about football.

But this time it's different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has effectively been given until Budget day, March 6, to properly get behind FulwellCain's efforts to create a world class film studio in Sunderland, thereby providing a boon for the entire North East.

Or jeopardise the entire project.

Private backers have already committed £450million, but another £20million per year for 10 years is needed annually from government (ie. our) coffers.

That's £200million or, for perspective, slightly less than Michelle Mone's hubby's company trousered for supplying that PPE.

There have been mutterings, which have generally gone down with the public like a snot sandwich, that all the studio funding should be privately sourced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jolly but muddled thought. Debate this all you like, rightly or wrongly the studio will not exist without government backing. Nissan?

Politically, Mr Hunt might be minded not to bother, given the odds at Ladbrokes on the Conservatives winning this year's General Election regardless of his decision.

This would be unwise of him. It won't be the last election and if the studio is successful the Tories can (and will) mop up the credit in 2029 or whenever. If it fails they can blame Labour.

It's the way politics works the world over. For example, all governments attribute high inflation to macroecnomics and other magic things, not themselves, whereas low inflation is down to prudent government; and nothing else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives would do themselves no favours in future elections if they salt the earth over the Crown Works studios.

What no one is denying is the economic potential cited by FulwellCain. No voice has contradicted claims that the studios would create 8,500 new jobs and an annual £334m for the North East economy.

So please Mr Hunt do everyone a favour, including yourself, by granting what is actually a fiscally modest wish. Either way, we will remember.