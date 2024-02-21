Petition urges Government to back Crown Works Studio plan - how you can sign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wearsiders are being urged to get behind a petition urging the Government to support plans for a massive movie and TV studio development in Sunderland.

FulwellCain Studios, a joint venture between Cain International and entertainment company Fulwell73 - the company behind Netflix hit Sunderland 'Til I Die – wants to build a new studio on the former Groves Cranes site.

Crown Works Studios would be one of the largest filmmaking complexes in Europe and is expected to create some 8,450 jobs across the North East over the next decade.

A CGI image of how just part of the Crown Works site could look

The firm says it has secured significant private investment for the project but it will still require Government support to make it a reality.

Last week, newspapers and news websites from around the North East came together to call on the Government to provide financial support for the development.

Now a new petition on website change.org is calling on the Government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport to step up and back the plans.

The petition - which has almost hit its 1,000 signature target in just two days - has been created by Seaham man Tony Gardner, who believes the Crown Works scheme could be an economic gamechanger not just for Sunderland but the entire North East.

IT service manager Tony - who is originally from Silksworth - said: "I don't have a background in the industry but my wife Lauren and I are passionate about movies and TV.

"I am very excited about the Crown Works plan and I just wanted to do something to push it along.

"You can see the impact it has on the region just when scenes are filmed here, like Avengers Endgame filming at Durham Cathedral or Harry Potter at Alnwick Castle.

"Even Seaham has been a filming location - our beach was used for Alien 3."

Tony, 46, believes the scheme could transform the region's economy for years to come: "It feels like an opportunity for the North East," he said

"It won't really benefit me directly, but I would love the next generation to have this kind of thing to be involved in.

"Fulwell73 have already done a lot for Sunderland fans with Sunderland Til I Die and it's great that a local company wants to do this.