Sharon Hodgson MP: Putting children with food allergies at the heart of the Children’s Wellbeing Bill

Allergy School is a new programme of awareness and training resources developed by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and offered free of charge to schools.

Every child should feel safe and be safe at school. Most of us take this for granted when we drop our kids off at the school gates.

But for the parents of children with food allergies, schools can be a place of unrecognised hazards and unmet needs.

Children with food allergies often face challenges that can leave them feeling unsafe, isolated and excluded.

Incidents do happen, some with tragic consequences. I was heartbroken when I read the story of Karanbir Cheema.

Karanbir had allergies to a few foods including milk. On June 28, 2017, a classmate flicked cheese at Karanbir which landed on his neck. This triggered an allergic reaction and Karanbir went from being fine to unconscious in a matter of minutes. Ten days later, aged just 13, Karanbir died.

As someone who has long championed children’s health and wellbeing through my work with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for School Food, I’m deeply concerned that for too many children with food allergies, support and understanding of their needs is severely lacking.

We know that food allergies are on the rise, and the impact on children’s lives can be significant.

Through the Children’s Wellbeing Bill we can remove barriers to opportunity and ensure all children – including food allergic children – are safe, healthy and happy. But while we wait for the transformation promised by that bill to begin working its way through Parliament, there are practical steps that schools can take to enhance their support for pupils and staff with allergies right now.

Around two children in every classroom now have a food allergy. Despite this, one in three schools don’t have a formal allergy policy in place.

There is a lack of understanding about how serious food allergies can be and preparedness of what to do in a food allergy emergency. Only half of schools carry spare Adrenaline Auto-Injectors (AAIs), life-saving medication needed in the event of an anaphylactic emergency.

One of the biggest problems is that there is huge variation in the availability and quality of food allergy training and education for school staff, in part, because of a lack of trusted and affordable sources of training.

According to research conducted by the NASUWT teachers’ union in collaboration with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, 95% of teachers now have children with food allergies in their schools.

Yet shockingly, 67% of these teachers have never received any formal allergy awareness training.

This knowledge gap can leave teachers feeling unprepared for an emergency, and children with food allergies feeling isolated or even unsafe in their educational environment, both in and out of the classroom.

That’s why I am thrilled to be part of the launch of Allergy School, a new programme of food allergy awareness and training resources developed by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation offered free of charge to schools. These resources are designed to help schools better support children with food allergies, allowing everyone to feel more confident around food allergies.

Allergy School is a timely and essential initiative. Through a toolkit of fun and engaging resources, Allergy School will provide practical support and education for school staff and pupils alike, helping to ensure that children with food allergies feel safe and included in all aspects of school life. The first wave of these free resources is aimed at nurseries, primary schools, and out-of-school clubs and groups looking after children aged 3 to 11.

I’ve seen first-hand through my work on school food how vital it is that every child feels supported in their educational journey. Children with food allergies face additional challenges that can sometimes leave them feeling excluded or marginalised, especially in social settings like meal times or group activities. Allergy School is a step towards ensuring that no child is left out due to their allergies. The Children’s Wellbeing Bill is the next step.

By improving our understanding of food allergies and equipping schools with the right guidance, support and tools to manage them, we are not only protecting children’s health but also promoting an inclusive, supportive environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we can ensure that every child, regardless of their allergy needs, has the support they need to learn and grow safely.