Kyle v Food: Competitive eater takes on ultimate steak challenge with 160oz of meat

A steak dinner is a real treat.

Something to round off a tough day at the office, or a meal you'd choose for a special occasion.

Kyle alongside his steak challenge. Picture: Kyle Gibson.

Whether you like it pink, with chips or bathed in peppercorn sauce, everyone has their favourite way to take a steak.

But could you take on seven different cuts of the meat in one sitting?

Kyle Gibson, 20, from Houghton, has done just that on a recent trip to Bennetts Butchers in Morley, West Yorkshire.

The extreme eater took more than two hours to complete the shop's 160oz steak challenge. But after much chewing, and plenty of drinks to wash it down, he smashed it.

Kyle, who works at the Wild Boar Wetherspoon's in Houghton, has taken on a range of mammoth challenges in recent weeks.

But how did more than 10lbs of pure beef compare?

He told the Echo: "The steak tasted amazing and was cooked perfectly by a professional chef on a barbecue outside their butchers.

"The hardest part was just how cold I was being outside for two hours.

"This is the biggest challenge i have ever done and probably one of the biggest challenges in Europe."

Kyle's mega plate was made up of:

32oz Tomahawk steak

32oz Rump steak

32oz T-bone steak

16oz Rib eye steak

16oz Chateaubriand steak

16oz Sirloin steak

16oz Burger

Last time we saw Kyle, he had just devoured five Turkey dinners as part of a Christmas challenge in Leeds. To top it off, he enjoyed some pudding and custard.

In the coming weeks, the 20-year-old plans to visit Zapatista burrito bar in Durham to take on two of their "belly buster" burritos. We can't wait to see how he gets on.

*Keep up with Kyle's food adventures via his YouTube channel here.

