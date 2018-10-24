Kyle v Food: Extreme eater travels to London to take on 'Belly Buster' burger challenge

It's the burger that's beaten more than 1,000 hungry punters - but it wasn't going to stop competitive eater Kyle in his tracks.

Twenty-year-old Kyle has already smashed an epic chippy challenge in Yorkshire, taking on a 32oz portion of fish with all the trimmings.

But that was only the warm up for his latest eating endeavour - a mammoth burger beast, weighing in at around 7lbs.

It consists of the giant beef burger with cheese, salad and mayonnaise in a giant toasted bun.

The Belly Buster Burger challenge took place at Man v Food in Hounslow, West London.

More than 1,000 people have attempted to scoff the 14,000-calorie feast - but only 14 have succeeded, including our man!

Kyle, of Houghton, told the Echo: "You get 40 minutes to finish and you get the £55 meal free, a t-shirt, a picture on the wall of fame and £250 cash."

The 20-year-old Wetherspoon's worker finished the challenge in 32 minutes and 13 seconds, earning his place on the restaurant's Wall of Fame.

The hardest part of the challenge, Kyle revealed, was how dense the beef was.

Kyle Gibson with his mammoth burger challenge. Picture: Kyle Gibson.

He added: "The burger tasted amazing, the best burger I have had. It was hard to get through the meat, but when I was passed that the rest was easy."

Kyle attacked the beastly burger by separating it into chunks and breaking it down into layers - washed down with some Diet Coke, and a cup of tea for afters.

Before taking the nearly seven-hour coach trip to London, Kyle attempted a sugar-rush pancake and waffle challenge at The Cabin, Sheffield.

He faced 24 pancakes and six waffles, plus toppings, in only 30 minutes. Unfortunately, he was defeated.

The burger in all its glory. Picture: Kyle Gibson.

You can keep up with Kyle's eating adventures, which have also included barbecue food and a roast dinner, on his YouTube channel here.