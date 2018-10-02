Kyle v Food: Extreme eater becomes first to complete monster chippy challenge

A hungry customer has been on a bit of a trip to treat himself to the ultimate fish lot.

Kyle Gibson, 20, of Houghton, travelled 96 miles to take on an epic food challenge at a Yorkshire chippy.

He took on the mammoth "Queeny Special" at Queen Street Fisheries, Morley - and finished the meal with time to spare!

Contestants are allowed 45 minutes to see off the monster meal, which costs £15 and includes a 32oz serving of battered fish, five portions of chips, six onion rings, two bread buns and two sides - which in Kyle's case, were gravy and beans.

The 20-year-old, who works full-time in the kitchen at The Wild Boar, Houghton, told the Echo: "I love travelling and attempting big food challenges so when I heard about this challenge I really wanted to give it a try.

"The hardest part of the challenge would be the temperature of the food."

If diners finish the plate within the 45 minutes, the meal is free. Kyle finished with around 15 minutes to spare - and even had time to eat the scraps.

Councillor Roger Bell, mayor of Morley, presented Kyle with his cash-back prize when the challenge was complete.

Kyle posts videos of his adventures on his YouTube channel, Kyle V Food - and next, he has his sights set on a challenge in Sheffield.

Kyle will take on two of The Cabin's pancake challenges and one waffle challenge - all in the same sitting.

Kyle with his monster plate of bait. Picture: Kyle Gibson.

This will see him face 24 pancakes and six waffles, plus toppings, in only 30 minutes.

Kyle added: "It has never been attempted before."

The 20-year-old has also taken on a fried chicken, barbecue and roast dinner challenges, and has more than 300 followers on YouTube.

You can visit his channel here.