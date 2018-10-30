Kyle v Food: Christmas comes early as hungry punter takes on five turkey dinners

You dream of your delicious Christmas dinner all year round.

The turkey, the stuffing, the roast potatoes - and let's not forget the pigs in blankets. It's undoubtedly one of the best meals of the year, but could you eat five of them?

Kyle Gibson, from Houghton, has been filling his boots with festive fare.

The 20-year-old was invited to be the first to take on a giant Christmas dinner challenge at Man v Roast, on the outskirts of Leeds, and won.

The challenge tess the hungry among us to eat five large turkey dinners, followed by a spotted dick sponge pudding, with custard.

Kyle getting ready to take on the Christmas dinner challenge. Picture: Kyle Gibson.

Takers get 25 minutes to finish - and if you succeed, you get the £25 meal for free, plus your picture on the restaurant's wall of fame.

Kyle, who works at The Wild Boar Wetherspoon's in Houghton, completed the meal in 17 minutes and 18 seconds.

He told the Echo: "The challenge tasted great, the best bit was definitely the pudding.

The dinners at Man V Roast. Picture: Kyle Gibson.

"The dinners were a lot denser that I thought but went down pretty easy. The hardest part would be the Yorkshire pudding and the roast potatoes."

Kyle's finish time set the restaurant record. Now, it's the time others have to beat.

In recent weeks, the hungry Houghton lad has taken on a giant fish lot, with all the trimmings, and a burger weighing as much as a baby.

Next, the 20-year-old is taking on a meal with a Mexican twist. He will visit Zapatista burrito bar in Durham to take on two of their "belly buster" burritos.

You can keep up with Kyle's food adventures via his YouTube channel here.