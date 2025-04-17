Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy birthday Myrtle! The amazing Wearside pensioner celebrated her 104th birthday today and she did it in style.

Myrtle Wild, who is Sunderland born and raised, had a party to remember with 104 birthday cards, cake, as well as a crown and a sparkly dress for her to wear.

Myrtle Wild celebrating her 104th birthday at Marigold Nursing Home with her daughter Jean Wild. | se

‘A day filled with incredible memories’

There was a singer to keep the entertainment going, a huge arch of balloons and a banner to wish Myrtle many congratulations.

And most of all, there were friends and family galore to help Myrtle celebrate a very special day filled with incredible memories.

Jill Wright is the activities co-ordinator at the Marigold Nursing Home in Leechmere Road where the birthday girl lives.

Myrtle Wild celebrates her 104th birthday at Marigold Nursing Home with home staff. | se

‘We always like to go the extra mile for residents’

Jill told the Sunderland Echo: “We always like to go the extra mile for the residents. We like to make sure that their days are meaningful and happy. We had a cake, banner and we got a sparkly dress for Myrtle.

A special cake for 'Majestic Myrtle' who reached the grand age of 104 today. | ugc

“We put a shout out to the public to send her 104 birthday cards and we got about 84 so we spent the last few days writing another 20!’

Jill described Myrtle as ‘funny and switched on’

“We have got some photos of Sunderland and she noticed that one of the railway station wasn’t straight. She told me ‘pet, you better sort that picture out because it is crooked.

Myrtle Wild pictured on her wedding day in 1948. | ugc

Memories of the air raids

“There’s nothing wrong with her eyesight!”

Myrtle put her longevity down to only ever drinking water.

She was born in the Castletown area, and worked as a chambermaid at Sunderland’s Grand Hotel during the Second World War.

The Grand Hotel in Sunderland. | se

Speaking to the Echo in 2017, Myrtle told the story of air raids and how staff and guests alike would head for cover whenever the sirens blared out.

Aged 21, Myrtle married Harry Laycock, who was in the RAF, and cared for him before he tragically died of MS three years later aged 31.

Myrtle pictured on one of her previous birthdays. | ugc

She then went to work at Harrisons, a general grocers, where she met bus driver William Wild.

She worked until she was over 70 years old

When trying to buy tickets for a dance William asked Myrtle on their first date to ABC Pictures.

The pair tied the knot in July 1948 and had two children, Wendy and Jean, but in 1968 William suffered a fatal heart attack.

Myrtle Wild pictured in her younger days. | ugc

Myrtle worked until she was over 70-years-old caring for a family who became lifelong friends.

She became involved in the Methodist Church in Silksworth and has been a speaker over the years.

Before the pandemic, she’d organise coffee mornings and one Saturday a month Myrtle would make Granny Loaves and coconut haystacks – cooking for a whole week beforehand.

But yesterday was a day when she was the centre of all the deserved pampering.

Myrtle’s daughter Jean told how she had spent the day blowing balloons up and praised the staff at the Marigold for their fantastic care.

Tell us if you have a family member with an amazing milestone coming up. Share their special day by emailing [email protected]