Officers said that at around 8.10pm on Saturday, July 15 police received a number of reports of a two-car collision on the southbound side of the A19 between the A1231 and A183, involving a silver Mercedes and a black MG.

Officers and other emergency services attended the scene. The two occupants of the MG, a 49-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released on police bail.

Two male passengers from the Mercedes were taken to hospital, where one male was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth man reportedly made off from the scene of the collision on foot. Officers are urging him to come forward so they can check on his welfare.

Police have appealed for any motorists who might have seen the collision, or who might have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Sergeant Russell Surrey of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “We are currently working to establish to circumstances which led up to this collision and would appreciate any help and support from the public, who might have seen what happened.

“This was a serious collision which resulted in a number of people requiring hospital treatment for a variety of injuries and we wish them all a full recovery.

“The road was closed for three hours and our investigation will continue throughout the coming days so please get in touch if you can help us”

Witnesses, or anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police anonymously by calling 101, or by using their Tell Us Something page on their website quoting log NP-20230715-1074.

Police have also issued another appeal for information on a second collision which was reported to them at around 1.55am on Sunday, July 16.