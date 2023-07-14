Shortly after midnight on Friday, June 30, a woman in her 40s, who had been out running on Dame Dorothy Street towards Roker Marina, was stopped on a path and approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man then assaulted her and caused injuries to her neck, before leaving the scene in the direction of the Queen Victoria Hotel on Harbour View.

The victim managed to flee. She ran towards a nearby service station and contacted the police immediately. She suffered bruising and scratches and was left shaken by the incident.

Police have issued this footage of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and could have important information.

She has been offered support by officers and an investigation has been launched.

Additional patrols were put in place and a number of enquiries have already been carried out, including a full review of CCTV.

On Thursday, July 13 officers issued footage of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident. He could have information which assists the investigation.

Detective Inspector John Baines, of Northumbria Police, said: “This incident will no doubt have caused some concern across the community and I want to offer reassurance that we are doing all we can to establish exactly what has happened and find the person responsible.

The assault took place on Dame Dorothy Street. Google image.

“The victim has been offered support and I would like to thank her for her bravery and cooperation at this time.

“We have carried out a range of enquiries, including speaking with a number of people who came forward following our previous appeal, and reviewed CCTV.

“Today we have issued some CCTV of a man who we believe was in the area around the time of the offence, and we want to speak to him as we believe he may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

“The man, or anyone who knows him is asked to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Northumbria Police through their website’s Tell Us Something page, or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230630-0021.