At around 1.55am on Sunday, July 16 police say they received a report that a black car had been “driving on the A183 Shiney Row roundabout when, for reasons yet to be established, it came off road between the Washington Highway and Shiney Row”.

Emergency services attended the scene. A female passenger in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries. A 56 year-old man who was driving remained at the scene to assist officers.

An investigation is ongoing and police want any witnesses to come forward. They especially want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

A female passenger in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries. Google image.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “A woman has sustained life-changing injuries and it is incredibly important we establish exactly what has happened in those moments leading up to the car leaving the road.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would appreciate anyone who has dashcam footage, or was driving the area and thinks they might have seen what happened, to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could really assist us. So please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact officers anonymously by calling 101, or by using the Tell Us Something page on the Northumbria Police website.

Police have made another appeal for information on a separate crash, reported to them at around 8.10pm on Saturday, July 15.