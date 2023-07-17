News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Woman left with 'life-changing' injuries after car leaves road in Shiney Row area of Sunderland

Police have issued an appeal after a woman was left with ‘life-changing injuries’ after a road collision in Shiney Row.
By Tony Gillan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

At around 1.55am on Sunday, July 16 police say they received a report that a black car had been “driving on the A183 Shiney Row roundabout when, for reasons yet to be established, it came off road between the Washington Highway and Shiney Row”.

Emergency services attended the scene. A female passenger in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries. A 56 year-old man who was driving remained at the scene to assist officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation is ongoing and police want any witnesses to come forward. They especially want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

A female passenger in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries. Google image.A female passenger in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries. Google image.
A female passenger in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries. Google image.
Most Popular

Sergeant Steve Armstrong from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “A woman has sustained life-changing injuries and it is incredibly important we establish exactly what has happened in those moments leading up to the car leaving the road.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would appreciate anyone who has dashcam footage, or was driving the area and thinks they might have seen what happened, to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could really assist us. So please get in touch.”

Read More
Man arrested after crash on A19 in Sunderland leaves a number of people in hospi...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact officers anonymously by calling 101, or by using the Tell Us Something page on the Northumbria Police website.

Police have made another appeal for information on a separate crash, reported to them at around 8.10pm on Saturday, July 15.

A serious road collision happened on a stretch of the A19 in Sunderland. One man was arrested; another fled the scene on foot.

Related topics:PoliceNorthumbria PoliceEmergency services