Pictures show firefighters wading through smoke and rubble after allotment blaze in Sunderland

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST

Pictures released by the fire service show the shocking aftermath of a blaze at an allotment in Sunderland.

The fire broke out at an allotment off Newcastle Road in the Fulwell area at around 11 am today.

Firefighters focused their efforts on a stable and multiple surrounding allotment plots covering an area of 40m x 40m.

A fire broke out at an allotment off Newcastle Road in the Fulwell areaplaceholder image
A fire broke out at an allotment off Newcastle Road in the Fulwell area | TWFRS

Six fire engines responded to the incident, with residents urged to stay away and keep all windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Crews were deployed from Marley Park, South Shields, Sunderland Central, Tynemouth and West Denton.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We worked with colleagues at Northumbria Police during this incident, and our firefighters left the scene at 1.15pm.”

Pictures from the scene show firefighters waded through smoke and rubble to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

Katy Dunn, 31, works in the Pulman Volkswagen garage next door to the stables where the fire occurred.

No people or horses were reported to be on the premises at the time of the fireplaceholder image
No people or horses were reported to be on the premises at the time of the fire | TWFRS

She said: “We were upstairs in a meeting when we saw the fire engines go past. We then saw fire crews on the road between the garage and the stables.

“I came outside but we couldn't see any flames or smell any smoke. One of the girls was on a half-day and her car was parked on the road they closed off to tackle the fire.

“When she asked the firefighter, he said one of the stables was on fire. An ambulance did show up, but I didn't see anyone get in it.”

