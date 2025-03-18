These were the scenes as six fire engines responded to allotment blaze in Sunderland

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025

Six fire engines responded to a blaze at an allotment in Sunderland.

These were the scenes:

The fire broke out at an allotment off Newcastle Road in the Fulwell area at around 11 am today.

Firefighters focused their efforts on a stable and multiple surrounding allotment plots covering an area of 40m x 40m.

No people or horses were reported to be on the premises at the time of the fire.

Katy Dunn, 31, works in the Pulman Volkswagen garage next door to the stables where the fire occurred. She said: “We were upstairs in a meeting when we saw the fire engines go past. We then saw fire crews on the road between the garage and the stables. I came outside but we couldn't see any flames or smell any smoke. One of the girls was on a half-day and her car was parked on the road they closed off to tackle the fire. When she asked the firefighter, he said one of the stables was on fire. An ambulance did show up, but I didn't see anyone get in it.”

