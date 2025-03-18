1. Sunderland fire
The fire broke out at an allotment off Newcastle Road in the Fulwell area at around 11 am today. | National World
2. Sunderland fire
Firefighters focused their efforts on a stable and multiple surrounding allotment plots covering an area of 40m x 40m. | National World
3. Sunderland fire
No people or horses were reported to be on the premises at the time of the fire. | National World
4. Sunderland fire
Katy Dunn, 31, works in the Pulman Volkswagen garage next door to the stables where the fire occurred. She said: “We were upstairs in a meeting when we saw the fire engines go past. We then saw fire crews on the road between the garage and the stables. I came outside but we couldn't see any flames or smell any smoke. One of the girls was on a half-day and her car was parked on the road they closed off to tackle the fire. When she asked the firefighter, he said one of the stables was on fire. An ambulance did show up, but I didn't see anyone get in it.” | National World
