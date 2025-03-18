Six fire engines respond to allotment blaze in Sunderland as residents urged to avoid area
The fire broke out at an allotment off Newcastle Road in the Fulwell area at around 11 am today.
Firefighters are focusing their efforts on a stable and multiple surrounding allotment plots covering an area of 40m x 40m.
No people or horses were reported to be on the premises at the time of the fire.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that six fire appliances are on-site.
Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you
“The fire and rescue service have issued a warning and informed local residents to keep all windows and doors closed for the time being,” the spokesperson said.
“We are currently working with colleagues at Northumbria Police during this incident.”
Crews were deployed from Marley Park, South Shields, Sunderland Central, Tynemouth and West Denton.
Katy Dunn, 31, works in the Pulman Volkswagen garage next door to the stables where the fire occurred.
She said: “We were upstairs in a meeting when we saw the fire engines go past. We then saw fire crews on the road between the garage and the stables.
“I came outside but we couldn't see any flames or smell any smoke. One of the girls was on a half-day and her car was parked on the road they closed off to tackle the fire.
“When she asked the firefighter, he said one of the stables was on fire. An ambulance did show up, but I didn't see anyone get in it.”
More to follow...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.