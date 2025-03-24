A diversion route is in place on the A19 northbound following a crash near Sunderland today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-vehicle collision took place on the northbound carriageway near to the Nissan Works at around 11.30am.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews attended the scene, with one person being taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion route was in place on the A19 northbound following a crash near Sunderland | Google

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A19 in Tyne and Wear was closed in both directions between the A1231 (Hylton) and the A184 (Boldon) due to a serious collision.

“Emergency services are on scene. National Highways service providers are on scene assisting with traffic management.

“Southbound has has since re-opened, while the northbound carriageway remains closed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users travelling north are advised to follow the hollow square symbol on road signs:

Exit the A19 and follow the exit slip road until it meets the roundabout with the A1231.

Take the first exit on the A1231 heading west, and follow this road for 5 km (3.1 miles).

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A182.

Travel north on the A182 for 0.9 km (0.6 miles)

At the roundabout with the A194(M), take the third exit onto theA194(M) and travel north for 3.8 km (2.4 miles).

At the roundabout with the A184, take the third exit onto the A184 and travel eastwards for 2.4 km (1.5 miles)

Take the first exit on the roundabout with the A19 to rejoin the northbound carriageway

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.