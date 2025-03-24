A19 closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision near Sunderland

The A19 is closed in both directions in Sunderland and emergency service are currently on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1290 junction close to where the collision has taken place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 11.30am this morning (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 Northbound, near to Nissan Works.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.

“Both the northbound and the southbound carriageways of the A19 are currently closed. Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

Ambulance crews are also at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.29am on Monday 24 March to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 near Sunderland.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), police, and fire services. We currently remain on-scene.”

A social media post from National Highways North East said: “The A19 is closed between the A1231 Hylton turn off and the A1290 due to a multi vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene.”

The road is expected to be closed for “several hours”.