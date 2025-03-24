A person has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A19 which has resulted in the road being closed in both directions for around five hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two vehicle collision took place at 11.30am on the Northbound carriageway near to the Nissan Works.

The A1290 junction close to where the collision has taken place.

Emergency Services have been on the scene all afternoon.

An updated statement from a North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.29am on Monday 24 March to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 near Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), police, and fire services.

“One patient was transported by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.”

Earlier this afternoon a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 11.30am this morning (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 Northbound, near to Nissan Works.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.

“Both the northbound and the southbound carriageways of the A19 are currently closed. Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have asked Northumbria Police for an update, but at the time of writing they have said their original statement still stands.

National Highways North East are reporting that the southbound carriageway is now open but that the northbound remains closed.