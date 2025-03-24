Live A19 updates as northbound carriageway remains closed after serious crash near Sunderland
The two-vehicle collision took place at 11.30am on the northbound carriageway near to the Nissan Works.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:
LIVE: A19 northbound closed after serious crash
Key Events
- Two-vehicle collision reported near Nissan Works at 11.30am
- One person taken to hospital for further treatment
- Road closed in both directions for around five hours
- Southbound carriageway reopens at around 4.55pm
Road closed in both directions
One person taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital
A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.29am on Monday, March 24 to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 near Sunderland.
“We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), police, and fire services.
Southbound carriageway reopens
15-minute delays reported
What we know so far
A person has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A19 which resulted in the road being closed in both directions for around five hours.
Diversion route
Road users travelling north are advised to follow the Hollow square symbol on road signs:
- Exit the A19 and follow the exit slip road until it meets the roundabout with the A1231.
- Take the first exit on the A1231 heading west, and follow this road for 5 km (3.1 miles).
- At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A182.
- Travel north on the A182 for 0.9 km (0.6 miles)
- At the roundabout with the A194(M), take the third exit onto theA194(M) and travel north for 3.8 km (2.4 miles).
- At the roundabout with the A184, take the third exit onto the A184 and travel eastwards for 2.4 km (1.5 miles)
- Take the first exit on the roundabout with the A19 to rejoin the northbound carriageway
HGV and car believed to have been involved in collision
Police, paramedics, and fire crews after a two-vehicle crash, believed to have involved a HGV and car.
The road was closed to motorists in both directions between the A1231 at Hylton and the A1290, sparking “heavy traffic” nearby.
There were long queues of traffic as crews worked at the scene. An air ambulance also responded.
Northbound carriageway remains closed
Thank you for following the live blog.
We will bring you more updates in the morning.
The road has now been fully reopened
The A19 northbound between the A1231 at Hylton and A184 at Boldon re-opened at 9: 10pm following the earlier collision. No delays are reported in the area.
