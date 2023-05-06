Families and friends turn out for coronation events in Sunderland

A number of people from the Sunderland area were among those travelling to London for the service and events, including British Empire Medallists Dave Scrafton, Mahtab Morovat and Kim Sheers, who were invited to ancient ceremony at abbey.

However, thousands more are taking part in Sunderland in their own way throughout the weekend, with official events and community celebrations across the city.

Big screens showing the service were in place in Keel Square in Sunderland city centre - with a whole host of other activities organised by Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID - as well as Hylton Castle, Rectory Park, Barnes Park, the Town Moor and The Galleries Shopping Centre in Washington, where activities are also taking place.

Hilary Buttigieg, 56, was among those at Keel Square.

Originally from the Sunderland, she now lives in Luton but returned for a visit and is excited to watch “a moment in history”.

“It’s a moment in history, the last time was with the Queen many years ago,” she said.

“I think we’ve got some people who are for it, some who are against it.

“Whether you’re pro-monarchy or not, it is a moment in history, this will go in the history books, you’ll remember where you were at that time and that’s why I thought it would be nice to come out to be with my community.”

Kath Stark, 67, from Washington, who came with clients she supports who have learning difficulties, said: “Watching the coronation, I just like history and have come to see the King crowned.

“It’s just a joyous day out for the customers, just everyone’s in a party mood, everyone’s happy so we’re going to stay quite a few hours of the weather holds.

“The history (of the coronation) is massive. I’m a royalist, I think they do very well for the country. I know not everybody thinks the same.

“The history, we’ve had them for over one thousand years, I just enjoy it.

“I enjoy watching things like this, like the jubilee, even the Queen’s funeral, the procession, nobody does it like we do.”

Bringing a different twist to events were members of the African Caribbean Association North East in Sunderland, which received £10,000 in National Lottery funding to provide a celebratory event for the coronation and the 75th anniversary of Windrush.

The project aims to strengthen community relationships, maintain the community hub and improve wellbeing.

The King’s Coronation element took place at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, with royal-related crown craft sessions and other activities, as well as traditional African and Caribbean food, music and dancing.

Events will continue throughout the weekend, with ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ communal meals and picnics of all sizes taking place today, Sunday and bank holiday Monday.

People are also being encourage to take part in volunteer work on Monday, as part of the ‘Big Help Out’ project.