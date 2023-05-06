22 pictures as Sunderland marks coronation day with events across the city

Sunderland turned red, white and blue to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday, May 6 - and events aren’t over yet.
Celebrations are due to continue throughout the weekend, with ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ events and other activities taking place on Sunday and Monday, as well as ‘Big Help Out’ community projects on bank holiday Monday.
1. People at the big screen in Keel Square
Dated: 06/05/2023
Sunderland joined millions around the UK in its own special celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with families across the city joining in the Coronation celebrations, watching the historic event unfold live on big screens across the city as well as enjoying free fun activities.
Picture shows crowds watching the coronation at Keel Square, in Sunderland. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP
2. Celebrations at Hytlon Castle
Hylton Castle Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP
3. Family fun activities at Barnes Park
Picture shows L-R: Summer Spence, Eva Ridley, Amy Ridley mam, Freddie Ridley at Barnes Park, in Sunderland. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP
4. Celebrations at Hytlon Castle
Hylton Castle Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP