Coronation celebrations in Sunderland.Coronation celebrations in Sunderland.
Coronation celebrations in Sunderland.

22 pictures as Sunderland marks coronation day with events across the city

Sunderland turned red, white and blue to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday, May 6 - and events aren’t over yet.

By Ross Robertson
Published 6th May 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:28 BST

Friends and families gathered at big screens set up in communities across the city to watch the coronation together, while a variety of other events took place across Wearside.

Celebrations are due to continue throughout the weekend, with ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ events and other activities taking place on Sunday and Monday, as well as ‘Big Help Out’ community projects on bank holiday Monday.

Picture shows crowds watching the coronation at Keel Square, in Sunderland.

1. People at the big screen in Keel Square

Picture shows crowds watching the coronation at Keel Square, in Sunderland. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Hylton Castle

2. Celebrations at Hytlon Castle

Hylton Castle Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP

Picture shows L-R: Summer Spence, Eva Ridley, Amy Ridley mam, Freddie Ridley at Barnes Park, in Sunderland.

3. Family fun activities at Barnes Park

Picture shows L-R: Summer Spence, Eva Ridley, Amy Ridley mam, Freddie Ridley at Barnes Park, in Sunderland. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Hylton Castle

4. Celebrations at Hytlon Castle

Hylton Castle Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP

