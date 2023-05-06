22 pictures as Sunderland marks coronation day with events across the city

1 . People at the big screen in Keel Square

Dated: 06/05/2023 Sunderland joined millions around the UK in its own special celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with families across the city joining in the Coronation celebrations, watching the historic event unfold live on big screens across the city as well as enjoying free fun activities. Picture shows crowds watching the coronation at Keel Square, in Sunderland. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP