Dave Scrafton, Mahtab Morovat and Kim Sheers are among around 450 British Empire Medal recipients invited to the Westminster Abbey service in recognition of the contributions made by volunteers, charity representatives and community champions up and down the country.

All three were recognised in 2021 – Kim and Dave in the New Year’s Honours List and Mahtab in the Queen’s Birthday awards.

Helping hand

Dave Scrafton at Cleadon village pond

Dave, 76, admitted he had needed a bit of help when it came to accepting the invite.

“I was on holiday in Tenerife and I was just checking my e-mails and there it was,” he said.

"The problem was that I had to fill in a form and send it back. I am not very technically minded so the holiday rep gave me a hand to fill the form in.

Kim Sheers

"It was a big surprise and an even bigger honour – I was absolutely thrilled.”

‘Screamed like a little girl’

The only disappointment is that Dave will be unable to taker partner Gill Baker along.

“It is just me, I’m afraid,” he said.

Mahtab Morovat

"I did ask if the invitation was for me and my partner but they were quick to say it was only for me because of the large number of people they need to accommodate.”

Mattie, 42, admitted she had ‘screamed like a little girl’ when her invitation arrived.

“I could not believe it at first, I was really shocked,” she said.

"It is a huge honour and a great privilege. I am so grateful and excited that I will be there for such an historic moment.”

Kim, 54, couldn’t wait to share the news of her invitation.

“The first person I told was my daughter Kate and she was very surprised,” she said.