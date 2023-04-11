News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
6 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
4 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Community heroes from Sunderland area 'absolutely thrilled’ at receiving Coronation invitation

Wearsiders have been sharing their pride at being invited to be guests at King Charles’ coronation next month.

By Kevin Clark
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST

Dave Scrafton, Mahtab Morovat and Kim Sheers are among around 450 British Empire Medal recipients invited to the Westminster Abbey service in recognition of the contributions made by volunteers, charity representatives and community champions up and down the country.

All three were recognised in 2021 – Kim and Dave in the New Year’s Honours List and Mahtab in the Queen’s Birthday awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helping hand

Dave Scrafton at Cleadon village pondDave Scrafton at Cleadon village pond
Dave Scrafton at Cleadon village pond
Most Popular

Kim, from Houghton, received her gong for her support for young people with disabilities; Dave, from Cleadon, for services to the Scouts and the community in South Tyneside and Sunderland and Mahtab – known as Mattie – for her work with Sunderland charity 'Fightback'.

Dave, 76, admitted he had needed a bit of help when it came to accepting the invite.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was on holiday in Tenerife and I was just checking my e-mails and there it was,” he said.

"The problem was that I had to fill in a form and send it back. I am not very technically minded so the holiday rep gave me a hand to fill the form in.

Kim SheersKim Sheers
Kim Sheers

"It was a big surprise and an even bigger honour – I was absolutely thrilled.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Screamed like a little girl’

The only disappointment is that Dave will be unable to taker partner Gill Baker along.

“It is just me, I’m afraid,” he said.

Mahtab MorovatMahtab Morovat
Mahtab Morovat
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I did ask if the invitation was for me and my partner but they were quick to say it was only for me because of the large number of people they need to accommodate.”

Mattie, 42, admitted she had ‘screamed like a little girl’ when her invitation arrived.

“I could not believe it at first, I was really shocked,” she said.

"It is a huge honour and a great privilege. I am so grateful and excited that I will be there for such an historic moment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kim, 54, couldn’t wait to share the news of her invitation.

“The first person I told was my daughter Kate and she was very surprised,” she said.

"It is a great honour because there are not that many people have been chosen to go."

Read More
Online phenomenon born in Sunderland during lockdown launches 'The Big Neighbour...
King CharlesCoronationWearsidersSunderland