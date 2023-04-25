Rectory Park in Houghton is one of six locations in Sunderland to be hosting a big screen showing the King’s Coronation live on Saturday, May 6, from 10.30am to 2pm.

Then, on Sunday May 7, The Old Rectory will be hosting a day of celebrations to continue the party from 12 pm to 4pm.

The festivities will include a stage featuring live music, including a jazz band and singers.

The Old Rectory, Houghton.

There will be interactive children's activities, a storytelling tent with Sunderland Library Services & Arts Council England, Circus performers, commemorative tree planting, and even a dinosaur experience!

The Deputy Mayor, Dorothy Truman, will also be in attendance to address a speech to the crowd to commemorate the event.

Organisers say everyone is welcome to bring their own picnics, blankets, and chairs and relax in our two designated picnic spots.

There will also be a range of food sellers for people to choose from, including vegetarian and vegan options.

Rectory Park, Houghton.

Pastries and curries are among the options, as well as hot dogs from Houghton Feast Trust to raise funds for Houghton Feasts Ox Roast in October.

In another nod to Houghton Feast, children are invited to attend in fancy dress, create their own crown at the crown-making stall held by Space4, and join the mini parade through the park that will be setting off from the Fountain at 3pm.

Organisers said the free event is an ‘excellent opportunity for people to experience the best of the community, and we encourage everyone to come out and celebrate with us’.

For more information, or to volunteer to help out, contact activities and events coordinator Kate Jowsey at [email protected] or call 0191 563 4401.

The Old Rectory is a historic landmark in Houghton which has been restored and is now a community hub for charities and social enterprises, while hosting a full timetable of weekly activities and yearly events.

