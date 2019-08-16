Washington man denies murder of Jarrow grandfather Simon Bowman
A man has appeared in court and denied the murder of a grandfather.
Christopher Graham, 30, of Romney Avenue, in Washington, is accused of killing Simon Bowman.
The 54-year-old's body was found at his home in High Street, Jarrow, in May 2019.
Graham has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, via video link to HMP Durham, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.
Judge Paul Sloan QC said a trial will take place on December 2.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A further hearing will be held on October 1.
Judge Sloan told Graham: "I am going to adjourn your case to a further pre-trial hearing. That hearing will be listed on October 1."
The judge added: "Pending the next hearing, you are remanded in custody."