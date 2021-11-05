The incident took place at around 11am this morning (November 5) on Hylton Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “It was reported that the driver of a van had collided with a male pedestrian and assaulted a second male, before driving off from the scene.

“Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident and enquiries are ongoing to identify all parties involved.”

Following the incident, the pedestrian area and side alley between the Discount Motor Parts store and Hylton Road Carpet Centre was cordoned off with police tape and police officers could be seen guarding the entrance and exit to the alley.

What looks like purple clothing could also be seen strewn across the pavement.

At least two police cars with flashing blue lights and police officers could also be seen in attendance directing the public around the cordoned off area.

Police officers investigating the incident on Hylton Road.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20211105-0339.

A police car restricting public access to the area where the incident happened.

The alley on Hylton Road which was cordoned off by the police.