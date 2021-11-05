Officers seized more than 30 suspected stolen bikes after executing a warrant in South Hylton and are asking their rightful owners to get in touch.

An investigation is ongoing after police uncovered the haul last Monday, October 25.

It is believed that the bikes have been stolen from addresses across Sunderland, South Tyneside, Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Police also seized a range of other items including a child’s quad bike, a petrol strimmer and a generator.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains under investigation.

Northumbria Police has now released various images of the seized items and are asking anybody who believes they belong to them to get in touch.

PC Louise Edwards, who is leading the investigation, urged anyone who recognised their bike to get in touch in order to reclaim their property and potentially help with the ongoing investigation: “This was a fantastic discovery while executing a warrant at an address which we suspected to be involved in criminality,” she said.

Ring any bells?

“Inside, we came across dozens of bikes and other expensive items which we suspect to have been stolen from across Northumbria over the last few weeks and months.

“Today, I am releasing images of some of the most distinctive items in the hope of identifying and reuniting them with their rightful owners. We hope these victims could have information that can assist our ongoing investigation.

“If you recognise any of these items, or believe you have been a victim of theft or burglary and had a bike stolen recently, please come forward and speak to us.

Is this your bike?

“By working together, we can continue to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice and make sure Northumbria remains a safe place to live and work.”

Anyone who recognises any of the bikes pictured, is asked to email [email protected] with their contact details.

Alternatively, you can contact officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by ringing 101 quoting log NP-20211025-0230.

The bikes are believed to have been stolen from across the North East

The haul included a child's quadbike

You can contact police by e-mail or via the force website