Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

High visibility patrols rolled out through the Project Shield scheme have helped create a 'significant decrease' in serious violence across the region, according to the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Project Shield' has been hailed a success in reducing serious violence in Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

Susan Dungworth says police figures show serious violence falling by 23% across hotspots, compared to the same period the year before.

In Sunderland city centre the fall has been 25%; a "welcome and reassuring reduction" after far right civil unrest in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Shield targets activity specifically rolled out in areas of previous concern. It aims to deter crime and reassure communities. Additional patrols and activity provide the opportunity to prevent crime and gather important intelligence.

So far this year, the project has helped bring almost 6,000 more hours of foot patrols in the 15 hotspots, working alongside Nexus, stagecoach, British Transport Police and all six local authorities in the Northumbria Police force area.

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, said: “These are very welcoming figures as we and our partner organisations continue to work hard to further reduce serious violence across our communities.

"The public and those working in businesses should rest assured that much more Project Shield activity is planned in the upcoming weeks and months to keep people safe, deter crime and positively engage with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have any concerns over anti-social behaviour or crime in your area, then please do not hesitate to contact us so that we can take the appropriate action, while also further building on our intelligence picture around any issues affecting our communities.”

Mrs Dungworth, said: “Not only are these results really encouraging, but I am also finding people that speak to me when I’m out in these communities or attending meetings are saying the same thing; they’ve been noticing more officers and crucially, they’ve been feeling safer.

"People need to feel safe and comfortable when they’re going about living their lives and we’re really committed to keeping the momentum up with this work to show we are listening and responding to the concerns of residents and businesses.”

Cllr Kelly Chequer, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "Our Neighbourhood Enforcement Team will continue its high visibility patrols and engagement with residents and businesses to not only tackle violent crime but also get to the bottom of the issues that cause it."