Police praise victim's bravery after Sunderland rapist jailed for 15 years

Police have paid tribute to the brave victim of a rapist for ‘movingly appealing’ to the judge at the trial of her attacker.
By Tony Gillan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
Frederick Newton, 61, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars, after his victim came forward to report non-recent abuse. She wanted to keep others safe from him.

Specialist detectives supported the woman and interviewed Newton, who claimed he was an innocent man. He was subsequently charged with two counts of rape of a female under 16.

He maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty but, during a trial in June this year at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury saw through his lies and found him guilty of two rape charges.

Rapist Frederick Newton has been given 15 years. © Northumbria Police – no reproduction without permission.Rapist Frederick Newton has been given 15 years. © Northumbria Police – no reproduction without permission.
In August a judge heard a specially-written statement from the victim, where she spoke of the years of torment she had endured and asked the judge to consider giving Newton the maximum penalty to “protect others from him”.

On August 14, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for Life, given a restraining order preventing him ever contacting the victim again and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Amy Burridge, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, led the investigation.

Praising the victim DC Burridge said: “What she went through has understandably haunted her for years.

"Coming forward, having to re-live those experiences and contribute as part of a trial and court proceedings was not easy for the victim but her bravery and desire to keep others safe has shone throughout.

“I want to thank her for her courage, her dignity and her compassion for others and wholeheartedly hope that this sentence gives her a sense of peace.”

“This case shows that is never too late to speak up and that justice is possible, no matter how much time has passed.

“If you’ve been suffering in silence, now is the time to speak up.”

Anyone wishing to report of any kind of sexual abuse can do so by calling police officers on 101, or reporting crimes via the force’s website. For information and support, visit www.northumbria.police.uk.