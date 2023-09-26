Body discovered near Sunderland Cemetery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body has been discovered near Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.

A large section of the cemetery off Chester Road was cordoned off with police tape after the body was discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body was discovered at around 6.20pm on Sunday, September, 24.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant police presence in and around the cemetery.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a body being found in a concealed grassy area near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries and an investigation has been launched into the discovery.