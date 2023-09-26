Body discovered near Sunderland Cemetery
A body has been discovered near Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.
A large section of the cemetery off Chester Road was cordoned off with police tape after the body was discovered.
The body was discovered at around 6.20pm on Sunday, September, 24.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a body being found in a concealed grassy area near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.
“Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries and an investigation has been launched into the discovery.
“Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty.”