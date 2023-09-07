Paedophile former cricket coach dubbed 'depraved beast' has jail term extended

Watch more videos on Shots!

A prolific paedophile who worked as a cricket coach has now been sentenced for a fifth time – prompting police to urge other victims of non-recent sexual abuse to come forward.

Coach and former scout Michael Strange was sentenced to a further two years behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Strange was previously jailed in 2012 for six years for abusing three boys in the 1990s.

In 2016 he received an additional three-year sentence for abusing another teen in the early 2000s and in 2020 he was handed an extra-four-and-half years behind bars for indecently assaulting another boy.

And, last year he was jailed for an additional 40 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent sexual assault.

He has previously been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Constable Lisa Herron, of Northumbria Police said: “Strange, once revered as a ‘hero’ in cricket circles, is a dangerous predator who preyed on young boys under his tutorage in the most sickening of ways."

“He robbed multiple promising young cricket stars of their innocence. He is the definition of a monster.

“It has never been easy for any of his victims to speak out and to have to re-live that childhood trauma but I, on behalf of everyone at Northumbria Police, want to thank the victims who have bravery come forward.

"Thanks to your courage, Strange has remained behind bars and been exposed for the depraved beast he is.”

She added: “I want to urge any victim of sexual assault, abuse or rape to please speak out regardless of when it happened or who the perpetrator was because nobody should have to deal with abuse alone.

“We know how difficult it is to speak out and we promise we will support you in every way we can. We can offer support and guidance and put you in touch with specially trained Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) and introduce you to support networks.

“And, of course, we will do everything we can to seek justice for you. No one deserves to suffer.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced in August is setting up an internally-led review into Strange after he admitted the offences in court.

The ECB’s internal review will be done by the organisation’s safeguarding team.

In December 2022, the NSPCC Child Protection in Sport Unit, who audit national governing bodies annually, concluded the ECB is meeting the unit’s safeguarding standards.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all victims of Michael Strange and we applaud their bravery in coming forwards.

“The ECB suspended Michael Strange from all cricket activity in May 2005, as soon as he was arrested and we were informed of the allegations, and he was permanently disqualified from all cricket activity in April 2006.

“We have been working with statutory partners in the area over recent months to discuss how the ECB can gain a full understanding of Strange’s offending behaviour.

“Through this co-operation, the ECB has been able to obtain some limited information about the offences. While victims retain their lifetime right to anonymity, the police have extended an offer to all victims to speak to the ECB should they wish to contact us.

“While statutory partners do not believe a complex case practice review is warranted, the ECB is now scoping an internally-led review to establish further information about the environment in which Strange committed his offences within cricket, and how this informs ECB safeguarding strategy.”

:: Anyone who has been victim of rape, sexual assault or abuse is asked to contact police on 101 or report via the "Tell Us Something" page of the Northumbria Police website. Always call 999 in an emergency.