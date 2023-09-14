Sunderland paedophile found with upsetting collection of child abuse images

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile was caught with a sickening collection of abuse images featuring children as young as three-months old.

Police found more than 2,500 illegal pictures and movies on six of Jamie McDougall's internet devices after they raided his home in November 2019 and May 2020.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie McDougall. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard he also had extreme pornography and shocking footage he had recorded of a young child using the toilet.

The court heard all of the illegal material had been stored when McDougall, now 23, was between the ages of 17 and 19.

Prosecutor Chris Baker told the court there were a "large number of victims" featured in the images and added: "The age range of the children was between three months to 16-years of age."

McDougall, of Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland, who has been in no trouble before or since, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children, one of possessing extreme pornography and one of voyeurism, committed between 2017 and 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Lamb, defending, said McDougall, who has had no involvement in the criminal justice system before, has now come to terms with what he did and accepted he needs help.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC said the offences were "many years ago" and McDougall has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

McDougall was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements.