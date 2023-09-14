Sunderland paedophile found with upsetting collection of child abuse images
He was spared jail
A paedophile was caught with a sickening collection of abuse images featuring children as young as three-months old.
Police found more than 2,500 illegal pictures and movies on six of Jamie McDougall's internet devices after they raided his home in November 2019 and May 2020.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he also had extreme pornography and shocking footage he had recorded of a young child using the toilet.
The court heard all of the illegal material had been stored when McDougall, now 23, was between the ages of 17 and 19.
Prosecutor Chris Baker told the court there were a "large number of victims" featured in the images and added: "The age range of the children was between three months to 16-years of age."
McDougall, of Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland, who has been in no trouble before or since, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children, one of possessing extreme pornography and one of voyeurism, committed between 2017 and 2019.
Fiona Lamb, defending, said McDougall, who has had no involvement in the criminal justice system before, has now come to terms with what he did and accepted he needs help.
Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC said the offences were "many years ago" and McDougall has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.
McDougall was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements.
He has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.