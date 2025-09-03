A North East police boss has revealed a “tinderbox” summer cost the force a “fortune” amid regular asylum hotel protests.

The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Susan Dungworth stressed how weekly demonstrations have strained police resources.

The PCC also shared that leave at weekends has been cancelled for officers in the Northumbria Police area. Ms Dungworth also hoped a resolution could be reached to see protests and counter protests conclude at a set time.

(Left to right) Chief Supt Mark Hall, deputy leader of the City Council, Kelly Chequer, Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth, and mayor of the North East, Kim McGuinness. | Neil Fatkin

PCC Dungworth said: “I feel it has been a tinderbox this summer and after last summer you really don’t know what the spark might be, it might be something totally disconnected.”

Ms Dungworth continued: “We have the protests the asylum hotel every single week, they are costing us a fortune. We have for two weekends, if not three, all rest days cancelled to make sure we can police our own areas but then lend help to other areas in London if necessary.

“There is a feeling, with kids back at school, the weather getting colder, nights drawing in that that might start to decrease. But whilst the outward protest might decrease, what we’ve learnt from last August is the thoughts and the rhetoric going on around that will carry on.”

In late August, there was an asylum protest and counter protest in Newcastle city centre. One demonstration was organised by the Great British National Protest body opposing the use of hotels to house those seeking asylum, while a counter-demonstration led by the Newcastle Unites group and Stand Up To Racism was also held.

On the local protests, PCC Dungworth said: “I met with the chief this morning [Tuesday] and one of the things she was saying about the demonstrations, which we think are every week, is that you’ve also got the counter demonstration and neither of them will give up and go home first. So it’s going on from 11am to 4pm.

“That’s police resources tied up in the middle of town, so I think they are going to be talking with both sets of organisers to see if we can actually have a finish time. All of this is costing the taxpayers a lot of money. And while they [police] are doing that, they are not dealing with bikes in Fawdon or the anti-social behaviour in Blakelaw or whatever.”

Ms Dungworth also spoke out against “respected people with power in the country saying things that are really designed to continue to divide and make people fearful of each other.”